A body has been found in water near Berwick-Upon-Tweed during the search for a missing man.

Police Scotland made the discovery in Lamberton Shiels as they were looking for Shaun Watson, who has been missing since August 3.

Mr Watson, also known as Shawn Payne, was last seen in Broxburn, West Lothian.

The 39-year-old’s family has been made aware of the discovery.

Formal identification is yet to take place and a post-mortem will carried out. The death is not being treated as suspicious.