Video report by Emily Reader.

A campsite in the Lake District has taken the 'painful' decision to temporarily close after a number of campers ignored rules, played music until the early hours of the morning and left mounds of rubbish.

The Stonethwaite Campsite, in the Borrowdale Valley, announced the news on Facebook after a scores of visitors dumped litter, tents, gazebos, airbeds and chairs.

Owners of the site say they've been unable to cope with the 'sheer amount of rubbish' which has also been a huge cost for them to get rid of.

As well as this, groups with too many people set up their tents too close to each other and ignored pleas by owners to turn their loud music off, with some not doing so until 4am.

The site, which has been busier than ever due to more people opting to stay in the UK for this year's holiday, will be closed for a few weeks. Owners hope to reopen 'when normal service has resumed and the peaceful, laid-back atmosphere' of the campsite returns.

Meanwhile, in Portinscale, a mum was walking her dog at around 6:30am in Portinscale, when she spotted two men sleeping on the roof of a Mercedes car parked within a lay-by.

The group, she said, also left “huge bags of rubbish” when they departed.