An A-level student from Penrith says she is relieved by the Government's U-turn on exam results - but thinks it should've happened sooner.

The future of 18-year-old Grace Cresswell's education was up in the air last week, after receiving results that were not good enough to study at her first choice university in Edinburgh. They were downgraded from three As to three Bs.

After the announcement on Monday, she told ITV Border: "I'm really pleased. It hopefully means I'll get three As, which I need to go to Edinburgh to do veterinary science.

"I know some other people are not as fortunate. Even if they get the results they need, their university place has already gone. I'm in a fortunate position that I can still go."

The Government was forced to do a U-turn after outrage at a marking algorithm which downgraded 40% of grades by exams regulator Ofqual. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students for the situation.

Grace, along with many other pupils across the county, believes the U-turn would've saved many days of anxiety if it had 'happened sooner.' She said: "Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all done it - it's followed suit really. If they didn't do it, it wouldn't be fair on anyone else."