Carlisle United's first opponents of the new season have been revealed.

The Blues were handed an away tie against League Two rivals Oldham Athletic in this morning's first round draw of the Carabao Cup.

The opening phase of the domestic cup competition is due to take place on Saturday, September 5, and will be almost every team’s first competitive match of the 2020/21 season.

Boss Chris Beech said: "Obviously we're all really looking forward to it because it's a return to competitive football, and that's what all of the work we're doing now is about.

"Having this fixture confirmed, and with the Leasing.com draw coming later, it now starts to give a real focus for the remaining work we have to do through this pre-season period.

"It'll be a good game, Harry [Kewell] will be looking to get off to a positive start, and I will also be looking for our players to set a tone.

"It goes without saying that we wish the fans could be there but, in the absence of that, we'll be going there to represent the values and traits we know they want to see from us."

The announcement comes on the same day Beech made his eleventh signing of the summer. United have taken on attacker Gime Toure on a one-year deal, with an option.

The 26-year-old began his career in his home country of France where an eye-catching 2013/14 season for ES Viry-Chatillon earned him a trial with West Brom.

Last season saw him enjoy a hugely successful stay with Hartlepool, where he scored 13 goals in just 39 appearances.

Boss Chris Beech said: “Gime is one of those types of players that a manager is excited to work with. He has the ability to be anything he wants to be as a footballer.