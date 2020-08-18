A family holidaying in the Lake District say they were left 'mortified' when a photo circulated on social media of them sleeping on their car roof.

A mum was out with her dog at around 6:30am in Portinscale, near Keswick, on Saturday when she seen two people resting on the roof of a Mercedes parked in a Portinscale lay-by.

Kris Hardy - the man in the photography - was on holiday with his fiancé and three when he spotted the story online and contacted ITV Border. They said they had planned to stay at a campsite in the Lake District, but instead had a 'disaster' of a trip.

The dad said after failing to pitch their tents, their car breaking down and no luck finding a B&B, he decided park up and sleep for the night.

He said: "We had driven five hours to get to the lakes for all this nightmare to happen. Keeping our spirits high and a smile on the kids faces, we decided to still stay and begin again the next day."

Kris also told ITV Border that claims they left bags of litter behind are 'far from the truth'.

"We went on to create many happy memories over the weekend. We are actually mortified by this story."