A deaf woman from Dumfries says she feels isolated from the world because she can't lip read while people are wearing face coverings.Eileen Cassells says some retail workers have refused to pull down their masks when she's tried to communicate with them - despite government guidelines saying it is allowed.

Eileen said: "We feel threatened when wearing a mask because we're not able to lip read them which is very depressing."

Every time Eileen wants to speak to somebody - she has to try and navigate a way around this new barrier, which isn't always successful.

On several occasions, retail staff have refused to lower their maks, despite her explaining that she's deaf and needs to lipread. She continued: "Some of them will not take it down but they're mumbling away to themselves.

"My sister asked me to return something and I said to the girl could you pull your mask down because she had a shield and she was mumbling away.

"But then she called another member of staff and again she's talking away and I went could you remove your mask and the two of them were mumbling away.

"Then they got a third member of staff, again it was just repeating all the way through, but then at the very end, the last one pulled the mask down and said 'thank you and bye'. Why could she not have done that in the first place?"

"You don't want to go back to any of the shops. Nobody wants to go knowing that some people are going to turn you away. "

Both the UK and Scottish Government guidelines state that you may have a reasonable excuse not to wear a face-covering if you are communicating with someone else who relies on lip-reading and facial expressions to communicate.

Janis McDonald from Deaf Scotland said: "It's not about picking holes in what people are doing, it's about saying how could we do it better and how can we make life better for people who have these communication barriers.

"We would just like people to be more socially aware and understand they can communicate their own difficulties better."

Eileen says she understands the importance of wearing masks - and has tried to come up with other ways of communicating. But says too often people aren't willing to spend time writing things down or speaking into an app on her phone.She now hopes people will have a better understanding of the challenges she faces.