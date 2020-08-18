A plan has now been developed and enabling works have started on the permanent repair of the A68, between the Scottish Borders and Edinburgh.

The route was forced to close last week after heavy rainfall caused a landslide, near Fala in Midlothian. This led to a a section of the busy road collapsing into the side verge.

An initial assessment suggested the volume of water is the cause of the collapse and it will take some time for traffic to return to the route.

Lengthy diversions and increased journey times to and from the capital are likely to be ongoing for several weeks.

Rachael Hamilton MSP, who represents Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, requested Transport Scotland to form an urgent timetable of repair works to reopen the damaged road.

In a letter, Hamilton said: "“I have written to Transport Scotland to ask that they provide a timetable of urgent repair works in light of the A68 collapsing at Fala.

“This is a vital arterial route from Edinburgh to the Borders, and it must be a priority to get it open.

“In light of the A68 closure, and the tragic events at Stonehaven where there was a loss of life, we need guarantees the SNP Government is taking the issue of landslides seriously."

Ms Hamilton said reopening the route should be a priority: “Residents and businesses, including my constituents, along the route will have to suffer weeks of delays and diversions before things return to normal.

“We need Transport Scotland to give reassurances that work will begin very soon to repair this important trunk road into the Borders”.