On tonight's programme - the Holyrood inquiry into the botched Scottish Government investigation of harassment complaints against Alex Salmond hears from its first witness. The country's top civil servant tells MSPs investigating the complaints was the right thing to do, but Leslie Evans apologises for procedural failures that ended up costing the taxpayer half a million pounds. Also on the programme - the row over plans for an internal UK market after Brexit. We hear from one south west company that fears food standards could be undermined. But UK Ministers insist the proposals will give businesses vital certainty.

