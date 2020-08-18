A man and two teenagers have been slapped with football banning orders for their involvement in disorder which broke out following a Carlisle United friendly fixture last summer.

Horrified passers-by, including elderly bystanders, ran and took cover in doorways as trouble involving rival supporters flared after United’s evening game against Scottish top flight side Hibernian on July 9, 2019.

CCTV captured the yobs engaging in scenes just before 10pm on the city’s Botchergate which also caused motorists driving along the main city road to take evasive action.

Daniel McRonald, 26, was described as leading out the “home” gang by waving his arms in a bid to entice a large group of Hibernian fans to engage in disorder and violence.

Teenagers Regan Scott, 19, and 18-year-old Jake Carruthers each hurled a plastic bottle as the Carlisle group advanced north towards The Griffin pub and goaded fans of the Edinburgh side, who responded by chasing back the home supporters.

McRonald, of Carlton Street, Hartlepool; Scott, of Heysham Park Avenue, Carlisle; Carruthers, of Yetlands, Dalston; each admitted affray.

They were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court earlier today.

In a community impact statement, a police officer said the trio had links to trouble at past Carlisle United home and away fixtures.

“The club has a diverse range of supporters, including young children, who shouldn’t be exposed to violent and abusive confrontations,” said the officer. He was also aware of visitors arriving at the city’s train station for some high profile matches being scared of the large police presence who had been “persuaded to take their business elsewhere”.

McRonald received a six-month jail term, suspended for 15 months, while the two teens were given 12-month community orders and £500 fines.

All three males were ordered to complete unpaid work and electronically monitored night-time curfews, and given five-year football banning orders. These orders will prevent them entering designated areas of Carlisle, and any towns and cities in which they have away fixtures, at certain times on match days.