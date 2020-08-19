Campaigners in Kirkcudbright have welcomed security for the future of a key cultural heritage site.

Broughton House was under threat because of a £30 million hole in the National Trust for Scotland's (NTS) finances nationally. But it has now scaled back job cuts after a cash boost of nearly four million pounds from the Scottish Government.

Campaign group, Friends of Broughton House, had raised concerns that the historic attraction would not open until 2021, or even the following year.

The group raised thousands of pounds and provided a huge amount of volunteer work and time to help the NTS maintain the tourist attraction after the site was forced to close due to the coronavirus.

The National Trust for Scotland has now confirmed the garden will open again from 6 September.

The funding given Broughton House is designed to help it recover from the impact of Covid-19.

The house and garden are of huge cultural importance to the country, having been owned by the artist Edward Atkinson Hornel. It attracted more than over 18,000 visitors last year, its closure, MSP Joan McAlpine said, would have been a 'huge loss to Dumfries and Galloway’s tourism sector.'