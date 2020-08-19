A woman who was formerly a psychiatrist in west Cumbria has been charged with a number of fraud offences.

Cumbria Police confirmed that they have charged 57-year-old Zholia Alemi with a total of 13 alleged offences.

Alemi, formerly of High Harrington, faces charges following an investigation carried out by detectives in the area’s Crime and Safeguarding Team.

She is charged with two counts of making a false instrument with intent it be accepted as genuine, eight counts of fraud by false representation and three counts of obtaining a pecuniary advantage.

Alemi is due to appear before Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on 22 September 2020.