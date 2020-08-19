The parents of a baby girl from West Cumbria who needs help to breathe say they are unable to leave their home for more than two hours at a time due to the size of her oxygen cylinders.

Friends have now set up a fundraising page to buy little Maylee Towers, from Brigham, a portable device which will allow the family of five to finally enjoy days out together

Following a normal pregnancy, Maylee was born three weeks early, in December, and immediately had problems breathing. Eventually she was placed on a life support machine and transferred to the RVI in Newcastle.

At night, she needs to wear a C-PAP mask to force oxygen around her body. During the day the family need large tanks of oxygen and other medical equipment to go out to keep her breathing. The tanks mean they can only be out for a couple of hours at a time.

That's why a fundraising page has been set up to raise £3,500 for a life-changing portable oxygen machine - it's lighter and much easier to carry around for the a family and will generate a constant supply of oxygen for Maylee.

Her mum, Sophie, said: "It would make a huge difference because we'll then be able to go on family outings and go on holiday because we'd just have one little bag to carry.

"We wouldn't have to carry the big oxygen tanks and all the other bits and bobs we have to take. It's a concentrator that we can carry around with us."