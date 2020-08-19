Planning permission has been granted to convert the old Bakers Oven in Dumfries into living accommodation.

The plans will see the site developed into seven new flats, which will be available at 'affordable rents'. The ground floor will be used as an enterprise space for start up businesses. It is hoped work will start by the end of the year.

Scott Mackay, Manager of Midsteeple Quarter Project commented: “We are pleased to be taking another significant step forward with the ongoing transformation of Dumfries High Street.

"With the issuing of consent for planning permission, the principle, composition and design for the redevelopment of The Oven building now has formal approval.

"This will allow MSQ to plan forward with confidence for our intended start on site in early 2021. It is the community that are making this happen and their ideas and aspirations for the town are the key to turning its prospects around.”