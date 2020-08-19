On tonight's programme - ahead of the First Minister's next announcement on the COVID-19 Route Map we hear the pleas from wedding businesses in the South of Scotland to ease COVID restrictions. Also on the programme - Peter MacMahon speaks to the Scottish Labour leader. Richard Leonard insists he'll fight next year's elections and it will be with a clear message of no to indyref2. Plus a report from Scotland's highest village - after residents back plans for a community buyout the Wanlockhead Community Trust is in a race against time to raise the cash they need to fund the purchase

