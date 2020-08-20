Two schools in Dumfries and Galloway have been forced to close after a burst water main.
A problem with the water supply was reported at 7am this morning, leading to the closure of Dalbeattie High School and Dalbeattie Primary School. Students are teachers are expected to return to classrooms on Friday.
Scottish Water are inspecting the problem and said residents may experience no water supply, low pressure and discoloured water.
