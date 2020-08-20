Detectives investigating the death of Lee McKnight have issued a fresh appeal for information.

The 26-year-old's body was found in the River Caldew in Carlisle on 24 July, and a number of people are facing charges of murder.

Officers are particularly interested in any information or footage in the area of Wreay, and the river walk running along the river Petteril from Wreay, in particular any males seen acting suspiciously.

Detective Superintendent David Stalker said: “We are seeking information on any movement in the Wreay area and are appealing to anyone who might have seen something in the vicinity of the area on Friday 24th July between 5:30am and 8:30am, to come forward.

“Anyone who might have seen something suspicious, or witnessed people on foot in the area which might have appeared unusual or out of place during your normal routine journey, we urge you to get in touch."