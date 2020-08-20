On tonight's programme - full details of the First Minister's statement on the further easing of lockdown restrictions. Nicola Sturgeon urges caution as daily coronavirus cases hit the highest level in almost 3 months. The Police are to get new powers to break up big house parties, but the slow lifting of lockdown restrictions does go on, with swimming pools and gyms given the green light to reopen. Peter MacMahon considers all today's development with our commentators - The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson from the Daily Mail