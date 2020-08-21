Detectives have launched an attempted murder investigation after a 'brutal attack' which left a woman with serious injuries in Carlisle.

Emergency services were called to an address on Botchergate at 3:25pm on Thursday after reports of an assault inside the property.

The 38-year-old was taken by ambulance to hospital to be treated for a serious head trauma. Specially trained officers are with the victim, who remains in hospital today.

Cumbria Police say three people have been arrested - two men, aged 44 and 36, and a 36-year-old woman, from Carlisle - in connection to this incident and they remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Jenny Beattie, who is leading the investigation, has confirmed that this has been a brutal attack and would like to thank those members of the public who have come forward so far with information.

DCI Beattie is appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward, especially anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any disturbance, or anyone who has any other information.