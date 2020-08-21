Carlisle United have announced this seasons's fixtures, starting their campaign with an away game against Cambridge.
Here's the full list of fixtures:
September
Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park - Sat Sep 05 2020 - Kickoff TBC
Fleetwood Town at Brunton Park - Tue Sep 08 2020 - Kickoff TBC
Cambridge United at Abbey Stadium - Sat Sep 12 2020 - 15:00
Southend United at Brunton Park - Sat Sep 19 2020 - 15:00
Scunthorpe United at Sands Venue Stadium - Sat Sep 26 2020 - 15:00
October
Barrow at Brunton Park - Sat Oct 03 2020 - 15:00
Sunderland at Stadium of Light - Tue Oct 06 2020 - Kickoff TBC
Port Vale at Vale Park - Sat Oct 10 2020 - 15:00
Colchester United at Brunton Park - Sat Oct 17 2020 - 15:00
Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park - Tue Oct 20 2020 - 19:45
Grimsby Town at Blundell Park - Sat Oct 24 2020 - 15:00
Morecambe at Brunton Park - Tue Oct 27 2020 - 19:45
Exeter City at St James Park - Sat Oct 31 2020 - 15:00
November
Newport County at Brunton Park - Tue Nov 03 2020 - 19:45
Aston Villa U21 at Brunton Park - Tue Nov 10 2020 - Kickoff TBC
Cheltenham Town at Brunton Park - Sat Nov 14 2020 - 15:00
Crawley Town at The People's Pension Stadium - Sat Nov 21 2020 - 15:00
Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park - Tue Nov 24 2020 - 19:45
December
Salford City at Brunton Park - Tue Dec 01 2020 - 19:45
Bradford City at The Utilita Energy Stadium - Sat Dec 05 2020 - 15:00
Stevenage at Brunton Park - Sat Dec 12 2020 - 15:00
Mansfield Town at Brunton Park - Tue Dec 15 2020 - 19:45
Forest Green Rovers at The New Lawn - Sat Dec 19 2020 - 15:00
Bolton Wanderers at Brunton Park - Sat Dec 26 2020 - 15:00
Harrogate Town at CNG Stadium - Tue Dec 29 2020 - 19:45
January 2021
Walsall at Banks's Stadium - Sat Jan 02 2021 - 15:00
Leyton Orient at Brunton Park - Sat Jan 09 2021 - 15:00
Mansfield Town at One Call Stadium - Sat Jan 16 2021 - 15:00
Forest Green Rovers at Brunton Park - Sat Jan 23 2021 - 15:00
Newport County at Rodney Parade - Tue Jan 26 2021 - 19:45
Exeter City at Brunton Park - Sat Jan 30 2021 - 15:00
February 2021
Cheltenham Town at Jonny-Rocks Stadium - Sat Feb 06 2021 - 15:00
Crawley Town at Brunton Park - Sat Feb 13 2021 - 15:00
Salford City at Peninsula Stadium - Sat Feb 20 2021 - 15:00
Tranmere Rovers at Brunton Park - Tue Feb 23 2021 - 19:45
Oldham Athletic at Brunton Park - Sat Feb 27 2021 - 15:00
March 2021
Colchester United at JobServe Community Stadium - Tue Mar 02 2021 - 19:45
Morecambe at Mazuma Stadium - Sat Mar 06 2021 - 15:00
Grimsby Town at Brunton Park - Tue Mar 09 2021 - 19:45
Bradford City at Brunton Park - Sat Mar 13 2021 - 15:00
Stevenage at Lamex Stadium - Sat Mar 20 2021 - 15:00
Cambridge United at Brunton Park - Sat Mar 27 2021 - 15:00
April 2021
Southend United at Roots Hall - Fri Apr 02 2021 - 15:00
Scunthorpe United at Brunton Park - Mon Apr 05 2021 - 15:00
Barrow at Progression Solicitors Stadium - Sat Apr 10 2021 - 15:00
Port Vale at Brunton Park - Sat Apr 17 2021 - 15:00
Bolton Wanderers at University of Bolton Stadium - Tue Apr 20 2021 - 20:00
Harrogate Town at Brunton Park - Sat Apr 24 2021 - 15:00
May 2021
Leyton Orient at Breyer Group Stadium - Sat May 01 2021 - 15:00
Walsall at Brunton Park - Sat May 08 2021 - 15:00
