Carlisle United have announced this seasons's fixtures, starting their campaign with an away game against Cambridge.

Here's the full list of fixtures:

September

Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park - Sat Sep 05 2020 - Kickoff TBC

Fleetwood Town at Brunton Park - Tue Sep 08 2020 - Kickoff TBC

Cambridge United at Abbey Stadium - Sat Sep 12 2020 - 15:00

Southend United at Brunton Park - Sat Sep 19 2020 - 15:00

Scunthorpe United at Sands Venue Stadium - Sat Sep 26 2020 - 15:00

October

Barrow at Brunton Park - Sat Oct 03 2020 - 15:00

Sunderland at Stadium of Light - Tue Oct 06 2020 - Kickoff TBC

Port Vale at Vale Park - Sat Oct 10 2020 - 15:00

Colchester United at Brunton Park - Sat Oct 17 2020 - 15:00

Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park - Tue Oct 20 2020 - 19:45

Grimsby Town at Blundell Park - Sat Oct 24 2020 - 15:00

Morecambe at Brunton Park - Tue Oct 27 2020 - 19:45

Exeter City at St James Park - Sat Oct 31 2020 - 15:00

November

Newport County at Brunton Park - Tue Nov 03 2020 - 19:45

Aston Villa U21 at Brunton Park - Tue Nov 10 2020 - Kickoff TBC

Cheltenham Town at Brunton Park - Sat Nov 14 2020 - 15:00

Crawley Town at The People's Pension Stadium - Sat Nov 21 2020 - 15:00

Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park - Tue Nov 24 2020 - 19:45

December

Salford City at Brunton Park - Tue Dec 01 2020 - 19:45

Bradford City at The Utilita Energy Stadium - Sat Dec 05 2020 - 15:00

Stevenage at Brunton Park - Sat Dec 12 2020 - 15:00

Mansfield Town at Brunton Park - Tue Dec 15 2020 - 19:45

Forest Green Rovers at The New Lawn - Sat Dec 19 2020 - 15:00

Bolton Wanderers at Brunton Park - Sat Dec 26 2020 - 15:00

Harrogate Town at CNG Stadium - Tue Dec 29 2020 - 19:45

January 2021

Walsall at Banks's Stadium - Sat Jan 02 2021 - 15:00

Leyton Orient at Brunton Park - Sat Jan 09 2021 - 15:00

Mansfield Town at One Call Stadium - Sat Jan 16 2021 - 15:00

Forest Green Rovers at Brunton Park - Sat Jan 23 2021 - 15:00

Newport County at Rodney Parade - Tue Jan 26 2021 - 19:45

Exeter City at Brunton Park - Sat Jan 30 2021 - 15:00

February 2021

Cheltenham Town at Jonny-Rocks Stadium - Sat Feb 06 2021 - 15:00

Crawley Town at Brunton Park - Sat Feb 13 2021 - 15:00

Salford City at Peninsula Stadium - Sat Feb 20 2021 - 15:00

Tranmere Rovers at Brunton Park - Tue Feb 23 2021 - 19:45

Oldham Athletic at Brunton Park - Sat Feb 27 2021 - 15:00

March 2021

Colchester United at JobServe Community Stadium - Tue Mar 02 2021 - 19:45

Morecambe at Mazuma Stadium - Sat Mar 06 2021 - 15:00

Grimsby Town at Brunton Park - Tue Mar 09 2021 - 19:45

Bradford City at Brunton Park - Sat Mar 13 2021 - 15:00

Stevenage at Lamex Stadium - Sat Mar 20 2021 - 15:00

Cambridge United at Brunton Park - Sat Mar 27 2021 - 15:00

April 2021

Southend United at Roots Hall - Fri Apr 02 2021 - 15:00

Scunthorpe United at Brunton Park - Mon Apr 05 2021 - 15:00

Barrow at Progression Solicitors Stadium - Sat Apr 10 2021 - 15:00

Port Vale at Brunton Park - Sat Apr 17 2021 - 15:00

Bolton Wanderers at University of Bolton Stadium - Tue Apr 20 2021 - 20:00

Harrogate Town at Brunton Park - Sat Apr 24 2021 - 15:00

May 2021

Leyton Orient at Breyer Group Stadium - Sat May 01 2021 - 15:00

Walsall at Brunton Park - Sat May 08 2021 - 15:00