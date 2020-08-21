One of the region's biggest half-marathons has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Great Cumbrian Run was scheduled to take place on Sunday 4 October, but organisers have made the 'difficult decision' to call off the race.

Half-marathon runners who had an entry for this year's event will automatically have their entry deferred to next year’s race.

Niall Sanderson, Race Director for The Great Cumbrian Run, said: “The Great Cumbrian Run has been a huge part of the Cumbrian calendar now for 38 years, and it’s hugely disappointing to not be able to present the race in 2020, but the safety of our participants, communities and race team remain our number one priority.

“We would like to thank all runners, spectators and partners for their continued support at this time.

“Lots of Great Cumbrian Runners take on the challenge for charity, and these charities need your support more than ever before at this time. We would ask those who were due to take part in the event to try to continue to support their chosen charity where possible.”