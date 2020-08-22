Protestors in Carlisle have urged the UK Government to learn lessons from the controversial exam results.

The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he was "extremely sorry" for the fiasco surrounding A-level and GCSE grade problems. It follows the welcomed U-turn that students would be able to receive grades based on assessments by schools or colleges, rather than an algorithm.

But the National Union of Education says grades offered to students in Cumbria are "a mess".

There is now clearly an uneven playing field between Scottish and English students. Scottish students having the choice between standardised grades awarded by the exam board or the teacher predictions whereas English pupils have the options of accepting the compromised exam board grades or appeal based on their mock results which take no account any further progress.

For thousands [of students] across Cumbria, they still do not know what their future holds as they wait for offers from universities based on the grades awarded after the government U-turn. Many have lost their first-choice university and are having to look at alternative places or opt to defer their place for a year. For many students, for many reasons, neither of these are a viable option.

Campaigners who gathered in Carlisle say failings in the system must be properly addressed before next year.

Student Caitlin Hodkinson claimed the government should remember students are "people, not statistics".

It is still unclear what the appeals process will be for GCSE and A-level students who are unhappy with their results following the U-turn.

But England’s exams regulator previously said individual pupils would not be allowed to challenge teacher-assessed grade.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “I know how difficult this year has been for students due to the coronavirus outbreak, having to be out of the classroom and away from their friends.”

He added: “Students can now look forward to exciting opportunities, this year they have a choice of studying our pioneering T levels, or they can do A-levels, take up an apprenticeship, or choose from a range of other vocational qualifications.”

Btec grades were not included in the original U-turn, but on Wednesday – with just hours to go until results day – exam board Pearson said it would regrade Btecs to “address concerns about unfairness”.