Artisan food producers in the South of Scotland have received a boost with shoppers returning to one of the area's biggest farmers markets in Kirkcudbright.

For some traders, it was the first time in six months they'd been able to sell direct to the public due to coronavirus restrictions.

Strict rules were in place, with a one way system in operation and stewards ensuring social distancing was maintained. Whilst the monthly event is usually held under large marquees, shoppers were instead in the open air.

That didn't appear to have put off face-masked shoppers, with business brisk for many stallholders and queues forming before the market officially opened for business.

With some small local producers not qualifying for support during the lockdown, many see the return of monthly markets as a vital first step to getting business back in action.

The event was the first this season for the Kirkcudbright Summer Festivities group, which normally entertains around 30,000 people each year in Scotland's Artists' Town.

Its annual programme - which normally includes a Floodlit Tattoo in front of the historic MacLellans Castle - has been decimated this year by the coronavirus pandemic with just its farmers markets and food festival expected to survive this year.

Earlier this week, the group received the Queen's Award for volunteering, in recognition of the thousands of hours of work contributed to the local economy each year.