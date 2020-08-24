4x4 vehicles will be able to carry on using off-road tracks in the Lake District after a judge dismissed a legal challenge from campaigners who want them banned.

A coalition of ramblers, cyclists and horse riders calling itself the Green Lanes Environmental Action Movement (Gleam) had appealed to the High Court in a bid to try and overrule a decision by the Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA) to allow 4x4s and motorcycles to continue driving along old farm and quarry tracks known as "green lanes" in Langdale and Coniston valleys.

Opponents say the vehicles pollute and damage the landscape and are a risk to walkers and cyclists but the national park authority argue there is no firm evidence to substantiate the claims.

Gleam had called for the LDNPA to introduce traffic regulation orders prohibiting the use of vehicles last year but the authority's rights of way sub-committee rejected the move.

Mr Justice Dove ruled that an assessment report compiled by officers to help the committee make its decision was “a reliable and accurate interpretation” of the law and dismissed Gleam's case on all counts.

GLEAM Chairman, Dr Mike Bartholomew, said: "We are of course disappointed in the judgment, but it does not change the fundamental issue, which is that off-roading in Little Langdale is damaging the natural beauty of this part of the National Park."

While the legal challenge has been dismissed, campaigners have vowed to fight on.

The Save the Lake District group said: "The current Coronavirus crisis has made it clear beyond doubt just how precious the landscapes of all the national parks are and how questionable is the unrestricted use of motor vehicles on fell tracks. The campaign to secure Traffic Regulation Orders prohibiting off-roading on the two Little Langdale routes will go on.

"We are certain that the LDNPA will in the end conclude that it cannot continue to put the minority interests of 4x4 drivers and motorcyclists above its duty to protect the natural beauty of the Lake District."