Five people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Scottish Borders, the majority of which is 'within a single family cluster.'

A joint statement with between NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council said a local team have taken action to trace anyone who may've been in contact with those who have come down with the virus.

Dr Tim Patterson, Joint Director of Public Health, said: The incidence of COVID-19 in the Borders remains very low. However, as always it is vital that everyone plays their part in minimising the risk of transmission of this virus. This includes maintaining good hand hygiene and following the guidance on physical distancing.

“If you develop any symptoms of COVID-19 which are a new continuous cough, a fever/high temperature (37.8C or greater) and /or a loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste you should self-isolate immediately and visit NHS Inform or phone 0800 028 2816 to book a test. If you are a health or social care worker you should contact your line manager who will arrange for a test.

“Locally our Test and Protect team are working hard to follow up any local cases in order to minimise the spread of the virus.

"If you are contacted by the team we ask that you cooperate with them. If you are entering hospitality settings such as pubs, bars or restaurants please ensure that you provide contact details as requested so that the team can do their job if a confirmed case of COVID-19 is identified.

“Now that pupils have returned to education settings it is inevitable that the usual spread of sickness bugs and the common cold return too; however parent and carers must remain vigilant and ensure that no child attends school if they are displaying any COVID-19 symptoms."