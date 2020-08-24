Three people have been charged with grievous bodily harm after an alleged incident in Botchergate, Carlisle, on August 20th.

Emergency services were called to an address on Botchergate at 3:25pm after reports of an assault inside the property.

A 38-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to hospital to be treated for a serious head trauma. Specially trained officers are with the victim, who remains in hospital.

The following people have been charged with grievous bodily harm and are due to appear at Carlisle Magistrates' Court on 24th August 2020.

Peter Doran, 44, of York Gardens, Carlisle

Graeme Thompson, 36, of Borrowdale Gardens, Carlisle

Rachael Gent, 36, of Water Street, Carlisle.

A 37-year-old woman from Carlisle has also been released on bail.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward, especially anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any disturbance, or anyone who has any other information.