A social media famous dog from Cumbria, who has inspired thousands of people across the world, is set to be honoured with a bronze statue erected in his hometown.

Max, the much-loved spaniel from Keswick, has helped raise over £244k for various charities including the PDSA, Mountain Rescue, The National Trust, Fix The Fells, Service Dogs UK, Scotty's Little Soldiers and Help For Heroes.

Owner, Kerry Irving, who has two other pooches, says Max saved his life after a car accident in 2006 left him suffering from chronic pain and depression.

Over the years, the 13-year-old dog has traveled the length and breadth of the UK, visiting local schools and businesses. He has helped hundreds of people to talk about their own personal life stories.

As well as this, the devoted owner and his four-legged companions recently broke records for the largest sum raised for vet charity PDSA by a single volunteer fundraiser – raising a remarkable £100,000 in less than six weeks.

Kerry set up an online funding page two days ago to raise money to create a lifelike bronze statue of his beloved spaniel. He said: "The statue will be in honour of what Max has given to us all, inspiration, the gift of love, hope and happiness.

"The structure will sit on a specially designed plinth and be situated in the market town of Keswick in the Lake District for all to see. "This is our way of recognising all the good that Max has done for so many, our town and in promoting the beautiful Lake District as a destination."Any donation is gratefully received and we want to thank each and everyone who supports our cause. Imagine in a 100 years a child reading what a dog called Max did for so many."

The initial goal was to raise £15,000, but more than £27,000 has been donated. Any funding left over from the cost of the statue design, casting plinth and ground works will be donated directly to the PDSA.