CCTV footage has been released by police investigating a violent incident in west Cumbria almost two weeks ago.

Officers say at 11:45pm, on 13 August, a man and women were reported to have assaulted a group of four people in the Queens Dock Car Park, in Whitehaven.

The man is reported to have assaulted two men from the group and the woman is reported have assaulted two women from the group.

All victims sustained minor injuries and a vehicle was damaged.

Police would like to speak with the people in the CCTV picture as part of their investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PC 2636 on 101.