Storm Francis is sweeping across the region with strong gusts and heavy rain.

The last named storm of the season brought gusts of more than 50mph to the UK overnight.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been put in place throughout Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday, with the heaviest downpours expected across the south-west Scotland.

The Met Office is warning that the spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures with disruption to public transport.

ScotRail has advised passengers to check their journeys “before heading to the station”.

Police in Dumfries and Galloway has urged drivers to allow extra travel time for work and school journeys and to drive according to the weather conditions.

Storm Francis comes on the back of Storm Ellen which struck last week and caused power outages. The Met Office say they have never recorded two named storms in August.

No new storm is currently forecast this month, meaning the next storm will begin with A rather than G, as the storm-naming calendar resets on September 1.

The wettest August on record in the UK was in 1912 when 167.3 mm was recorded across the country as a whole.

Between August 1 and 22, the UK as a whole had seen some 72.7mm of rainfall – around four-fifths of the average rainfall for the month.