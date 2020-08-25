Ten 'filthy and emaciated' dogs have been found abandoned at the side of one of the busiest roads in the Borders.

The Scottish SPCA are investigating the incident, which occurred on the Saturday 22 August, after the animals were taken in by staff at the Arthurshiel Rescue Centre.

Some of the dogs were roaming loose, on the side of the A68, near Jedburgh, while others had been shut inside a derelict building.

Scottish SPCA inspector Jenny Scott said “The dogs were found in an appalling condition.

“They are so matted that at present it’s difficult to tell exactly what breed they are but we think they are some sort of poodle cross.

“The dogs were also filthy and emaciated. They are nervous around humans and don’t know how to walk on leads.

“We’d like to find out who these animals belong to and how they came to be in the area. If anyone recognises them, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

More information can be found on the Scottish SPCA website.