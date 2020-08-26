A cyclist that was found with serious injuries in Dumfries and Galloway has died in hospital.The incident happened on Tuesday, at 8.15pm, on the A710, Dumfries to Dalbeattie road.The 79-year-old was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where he later died.

Police investigating the incident are appealing for information, specifically about a dark coloured car that was seen in the area.

Sergeant Bob McNay, of Dumfries and Galloway Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends affected by this incident."Enquiries continue and we are appealing to anyone who can assist us in establishing the full circumstances surrounding this.“We are keen to speak to the driver of a dark coloured BMW that was seen in the area shortly before the cyclist was found.“I would ask that if you noticed a cyclist on this road or have any information that could help with our enquiries that you get in touch with police.“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage of the area I would ask that you come forward and speak to officers."