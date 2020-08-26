A drive-through coronavirus testing site has opened at Carlisle Lake District Airport.

It's part of a the Government’s UK-wide push to increase testing, with appointments available each day as of Wednesday.

Anyone experiencing COVID symptoms can apply for the free swab test with results available the following day. Tests should be arranged as soon as symptoms begin at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Health Minister Lord Bethell; “The Government continues to scale up testing capacity for coronavirus, to protect the vulnerable, support our NHS, and ultimately save lives.

“This is supported by our NHS Test and Trace service, which will contact you if you test positive or if you have been in close contact with someone who has the virus.”

“I urge anyone with symptoms to book a test today, and anyone contacted by NHS Test and Trace to follow their advice to protect those around them from the virus.”

Glyn Jones, CEO Stobart Aviation; “We are pleased to offer support in providing the testing site at Carlisle Lake District Airport.

"COVID testing plays a vital role in protecting the community and preventing the spread of the virus, everyone will need to play their part by isolating if symptomatic and booking a test as soon as possible.”