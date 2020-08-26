On tonight's programme - Scotland's public spending deficit grows again to reach more than £15 billion. Supporters of the Union claim the new figures show Scots are better off as part of the UK. Independence campaigners argue the statistics demonstrate the vital need for Scotland to control its own finances. We hear from Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Peter MacMahon speaks to the Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Also on the programme, with the first daily deaths in almost six weeks, and a coronavirus outbreak in Borders, the First Minister warns the threat of COVID hasn't gone away. And we're joined by our commentators - The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson from The Daily Mail - to discuss the economics of independence and the impact of so many MSPs deciding to quit Holyrood next May.

