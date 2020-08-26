NHS Borders has confirmed it is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak in Hawick.

There are currently seven confirmed cases of Covd-19 in the area, linked to Morrisons supermarket, the Trinity Bar and Baguette and Go.

NHS Borders Test and Protect team says it is in the process of contacting anyone who could be affected by the outbreak.

A statement released by the trust said: "All close contacts with the positive case associated with Morrisons have been contacted and provided with advice. NHS Borders Test and Protect team are contacting any customers of the Trinity Bar who may be affected and close contacts are being advised to self-isolate and are being given appropriate advice."Although the risk of catching the virus at Baguette & Go was low, if you visited the outlet on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st you need to be extra vigilant. If you experience any of the Covid-19 symptoms - a fever, persistent cough or loss of taste or smell – you must self-isolate immediately and book a test for Covid-19."

People who book a coronavirus test may be asked to to travel to Galashiels for a test, although they plan to set up a mobile testing unit in Hawick later this week.