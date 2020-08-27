The family of an artist who was shot dead in Bulgaria want to bring their father's body home to the Scottish Borders.

According to The Times, 53-year-old Andy Forsythe was found dead on 15 August, in the capital of Sofia, where he had been living for the past 12 months.

Mr Forsythe's family are now raising money to bring his body back to Scotland, where he can be laid to rest in Ancrum - the village in the Scottish Borders where he grew up.

On behalf of his daughters, Hayley and Jessie, a fundraising page has generated £6000, of the £8,000 needed, to cover the expense of repatriating his body and a holding a funeral.

Andy has been described as: "A man with a big and generous heart. He gave freely of his time to help others; he brought joy to many through his writing and his art. A man of honest principles; a man possessed of great wit and a keen mind. A good man."

A spokesperson from the Foreign Office said: “We are assisting the family of a British man following his death in Bulgaria, and our staff are in contact with the Bulgarian authorities.”