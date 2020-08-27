First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says it's too early to predict whether a cluster of coronavirus cases in the Borders is fully under control.

NHS Borders says it has managed to trace everyone connected to an outbreak in Hawick. It emerged on Tuesday evening that seven positive cases have been linked to three businesses in the town; Morrisons supermarket, the Trinity Bar and Baguette and Go.

During the First Minister's briefing on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said: "The local teams through the IMT are working hard to make sure that everything possible is being done to contain any further spread.

"I think it is probably premature, given that this is a relatively new outbreak, for me to say that I'm confident there will be no further spread.

"I think we have to wait and see for a few more days before expressing confidence, but I'm certainly hopeful on the basis of the information I have just now."

A mobile testing unit is being made available in Hawick in the Teviotdale Leisure Centre car park on Mansfield Road between 3pm and 5pm from Friday until Wednesday, 2 September.

Tests must be booked online in advance. You can arrange your appointment by visiting the Scottish Government website or calling 0800 028 2816.

Dr Tim Patterson, Joint Director of Public Health said: "It is vital that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms books a test, and by having a Mobile Testing Unit in Hawick over the next few days local residents should not have to travel far to get one.

"I realise that people in Hawick will have concerns about the virus as a result of this outbreak.

"Unfortunately this can lead to the circulation of unsubstantiated rumours, especially on social media. I would like to re-iterate that it is crucial for everyone in the community to follow our advice and avoid speculation and rumour about the outbreak.”