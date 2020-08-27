The number of positive coronavirus cases in Cumbria continues to fall, but the Director of Public Health has warned a majority of cases are young people.

This week's COVID-19 status report, released by Cumbria County Council, shows 28 people tested positive for the virus in the week ending July 31 - down from 60 in the preceding week

The Carlisle area has the highest number of new cases in county, with the data showing people between the age of 15 and 29 making up a majority.

1 in 3 New coronavirus cases are between 15 and 29 years old.

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health, said: “I’m pleased to see a significant drop in the number of new cases this week, but as ever we must remain cautious.

“Evidence coming from elsewhere in Europe is showing the virus on the increase again, significantly so in some cases. If we want to avoid that here, then people must continue to stick to the guidance."

The virus is far from beaten and we continue to monitor the situation closely.

He continued: “This week’s figures highlight that more young people, aged 15-19, are catching the virus than any other age group. We know young people are generally more socially active, and for them symptoms are usually mild – but the danger is that they spread it to older more vulnerable family members who are more at risk.

“The simple advice is wash your hands, cover your face and make space. If everyone keeps doing that we’ll keep the virus in check.”