A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and causing actual bodily harm after an alleged assault in Workington involving a metal police

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident that occurred at approximately 2:45pm on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to Harrington road and John street after reports of an assault.

A 48-year-old man, from the area, was arrested and he remains in custody. Police are still trying to find the second man involved in the incident.