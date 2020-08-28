A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and causing actual bodily harm after an alleged assault in Workington involving a metal police
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident that occurred at approximately 2:45pm on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to Harrington road and John street after reports of an assault.
A 48-year-old man, from the area, was arrested and he remains in custody. Police are still trying to find the second man involved in the incident.
Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police on 101.