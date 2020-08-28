People who visited a pub in Cockermouth are being advised to get tested for coronavirus after a pub-goer tested positive.

As a precaution, Cumbria County Council is urging anyone who entered The Huntsman Pub on Friday 21 August from 10pm onwards to arrange for a test.

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health, said:“In a situation like this it is really important that people take action, it only needs a few people to spread infection to many more. Getting tested is quick and easy and will help us ensure we keep things under control.

“I’d remind anyone heading out over the weekend that the current Government guidance is that people should not be socialising in groups of more than two households, and that people should not interact with other groups, including in pubs.

"It’s also important to give accurate contact details when you visit pubs and restaurants and continue to follow the simple advice of making space and washing hands regularly.”

“And if you are contacted for Track and Trace purposes, it is really important that you provide accurate details of your contacts and any premises you may have visited to help prevent the spread of the virus.”