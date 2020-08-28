Plans for a new £140 million pound Carlisle bypass have taken another step forward.

Cumbria County Council has given the go-ahead to the use of compulsory purchase orders to buy land needed for the scheme if the authority is unable to reach an agreement with landowners.

The bypass would connect the A595 west of the city to Junction 42 of the M6. The plans are linked to the St Cuthberts Garden Village - a development of 10,000 houses to the south of the city.

The road will be funded by £134, of grant funding from Homes England and £5m from both Carlisle City Council and Cumbria County Council.

Cumbria County Council say: "The road will play a vital role in supporting the economic recovery of Carlisle and Cumbria following COVID-19 and it is key to the successful delivery of growth projects and initiatives."

Construction is expected to start in 2022 and be completed by 2024.