A Cumbrian vet is trying to find the owner of a cat who snuck on board a van heading from south Lancashire to Carlisle.

The driver was working in Lancaster, Preston and Chorley on Thursday and didn't notice the cat was inside his van until he arrived in north Cumbria. It's thought the friendly feline jumped inside whilst he was working.

A photo posted on the Falcon Veterinary Group Facebook page shows an adult neutered male, that is black in colour with the odd white hair on his face. He is neutered, but not microchipped.