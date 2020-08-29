Hospital and care home visits have been suspended in Hawick after two more members of staff at Morrisons supermarket tested positive for the coronavirus.

The total number of people infected with the virus stands at 13.

Health bosses in the Borders took the step to suspend visits to the hospital and care home as a precaution to protect those who could be vulnerable to the virus.

These two cases are members of staff at Morrisons supermarket. Test and protect staff are continuing to contact identified staff members who may be affected, with close contacts being advised to self-isolate and being given appropriate advice. Scottish Borders Council’s Environmental Health team has worked with Morrisons overnight to complete a deep clean of the store.

NHS Borders is urging anyone with symptoms of the virus to self isolate and book a test. Test must be booked in advance. You can arrange your test by visiting www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or calling 0800 028 2816.