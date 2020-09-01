A main road connecting the Borders to Edinburgh is expected to reopen early next week, it has been announced.

The A68 has been closed for more than three weeks after thunderstorms and heavy rain caused a landslip, near Fala Dam.

Bear, the construction team repairing the road, have been on site for more than two weeks and say they're making good progress.

With more than 5,000 tonnes of rock laid down, Bear say the embankment has now been built back up and phase three of the repairs has begun. This will see drainage, kerbing and the roadside safety barrier constructed.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s representative for the South East, said: “The team has made excellent progress and we’re confident that we will be able to reopen the A68 early next week.

“We’re very aware of the impact that this closure has had on road users and local communities and have been doing everything in our power to get these repairs completed safely as soon as possible. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete the final phase of the works.”