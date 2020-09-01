An adventurer and mental health activist has completed a record-breaking attempt to scale the three Peaks of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon and run more than 400 miles between them.

Alex Staniforth, who lives in Kendal, finished the challenge in nine days 12 hours and 51 minutes, missing out on the record by one hour.

Alex said: "I started on target pace, felt strong and ran the 34 miles by lunchtime but exhaustion caught up with me (fell asleep in a bus stop in Capel Curig) and took my time on Snowdon. Getting down safely was more important."

He completed the route in aid of his charity "Mind over Mountains" and to raise awareness of mental health problems during lockdown. He began his journey from Ben Nevis at 4am on Friday 21 August, and finished up in Wales after summiting Snowdon.

Alex says he is "aiming to raise £10,000 to restore well-being through life-changing outdoor experiences."

"Re-connecting with nature and the outdoors has never been more important. Mind Over Mountains use the transformative power of the great outdoors with a holistic approach to develop positive well-being for individuals across the UK, through residential, day and virtual programmes."