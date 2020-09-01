A cyclist who sustained serious injuries after a crash in north Cumbria has died.
Police were called at 10.13am on the 27 August 2020 following a crash involving a grey Nissan and bike on Main Street, in Brampton.
Greg Cameron, 51, from Brampton, was airlifted to Middlesborough's James Cook Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
A spokesperson from Cumbria police said: "Our thoughts are with the family at this time.
"His family are being supported by a Family Liaison Officer.
"Officers are still keen to speak to a woman pedestrian who witnessed the incident but left in the direction of Front Street before leaving her details.
Anyone with any information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact 101.