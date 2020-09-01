A cyclist who sustained serious injuries after a crash in north Cumbria has died.

Police were called at 10.13am on the 27 August 2020 following a crash involving a grey Nissan and bike on Main Street, in Brampton.

Greg Cameron, 51, from Brampton, was airlifted to Middlesborough's James Cook Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A spokesperson from Cumbria police said: "Our thoughts are with the family at this time.

"His family are being supported by a Family Liaison Officer.

"Officers are still keen to speak to a woman pedestrian who witnessed the incident but left in the direction of Front Street before leaving her details.