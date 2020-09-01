On tonight's programme - The First Minister unveils a programme for government dominated by the twin health and economic challenges of the coronavirus. Nicola Sturgeon sets out what she calls a national mission to create new high quality green jobs with a promise of work or training for young people, and a review of adult social care, with the aim of creating a National Care Service in Scotland. Some measures are welcomed by the opposition, but the First Minister's single mention of indyref2 is condemned by the Tories and the Lib Dems. We have full coverage of the statement and we'll debate the Scottish Government's plans with two South of Scotland MSPs - the SNP's Joan McAlpine and the Conservatives Oliver Mundell