Video report by Emily Reader

Sixty five years after Alfred Wainwright put ink to paper, a collection of his original drawings is set to go under the hammer in Cumbria.

The sketches - by the famous guidebook author and illustrator - depict some of the most loved Lake District landscapes including Pillar Rock and High Crag.

Over 13 years, Wainwright wrote and illustrated the series known as A Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells. The books details all 214 Wainwright fells and various routes to their summit.

The first guide was published six decades ago - but the books are just as relevant now than they were then.

Andrew Dawon, Wainwright Society: "There's been a resurgence in the real appeal of the Wainwrights and the books. I think of it like a resurgence in Vinyl records. We love to download music we want the quick access but there's nothing like the feel of a real record and it's the same with the books.

"Yes, there is lots of digital mapping and apps and GPS, but there's nothing like being up on the fells and you're literally walking in his footsteps.

"You've got the book, reading some of the quirky little descriptions of where you are and then you top out on a fell and you are reading and looking at what he described and you've achieved what he achieved."

Just last month, a drawing by legendary fell walker was sold at auction for more than £10,000. The sketch of Striding Edge, Helvellyn in Cumbria was signed, framed and in excellent condition.

These sketches - up for auction in Cockermouth - are expected to fetch between £500 to £800, but for some Lake District fans they are priceless.

Mark Wise, from Mitchells Antiques & Fine Art Auctioneers, said: "The Wainwright guide books are terribly popular and people want to own part of the original production of those books and with fell walking being a passion of some people then they're desperate to have that connection."