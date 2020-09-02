A group of teenagers from Cumbria have tested positive for coronavirus after returning home from Greece.

The party were contacted by the local Track and Trace team after visiting the Greek island of Zante for a week.

Cumrbia County Council say seven, out of a group of eight girls, tested positive for Covid-19 and are now following public health advice.

A spokesperson from the council said: “The local Track and Trace team is aware of a group who have recently returned from holiday, some of whom who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"The group members have been spoken to, as have their contacts, and all are following the public health advice given.

"There is no wider risk to the general public and we thank the group members for their cooperation.”

It comes after Public Health Wales confirmed at least 16 cases of Covid-19 from three different parties were on a Tui flight to Cardiff on 25 August.

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said public officials had identified "multiple separate clusters" linked to the popular holiday island.

The UK Government are now facing growing pressure to reconsider quarantine rules for Greece after the measures introduced by the Welsh and Scottish Government.