Partners of pregnant women across North Cumbria are now able to attend antenatal scans for the first time since lockdown.

It's part of a phased approach to the easing of restrictions at the West Cumberland Hospital, The Cumberland Infirmary and the Penrith Birthing centre.

One adult from the mother's social bubble will be allowed to accompany at the 12-week and 20-week scan.

Visitors to each hospital must follow infection control measures, including the wearing of face mask.

Scan rooms will continue to be cleaned thoroughly between all women attending at present in accordance with Infection Prevention Control measures.

Any additional seats within the room that partners sit in would be part of this process of cleaning.

Amanda Kennett, Associate Director of Midwifery at, North Cumbria Integrated Care, said: “As the health and safety of our mums-to-be, their families and our staff remains our number one priority, we ask that accompanying adults only attend the scan itself and not the appointments held directly before or after.

"I appreciate it has been very difficult for expectant mums and their partners while restrictions have been in place and we thank them for their continued understanding during this very difficult time.”

The NHS Trust says all other visitor restrictions remain in place. There are some exceptions where visitors will be permitted, including; For patients who are receiving end-of-life care, For birthing partners in maternity units and for parents or legal guardians in the children’s unit.