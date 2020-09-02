Human remains dating back hundreds of years have been unearthed in a Borders town.

The skeletons were discovered last week, by Scottish Borders Council workers, during refurbishment works on the ramparts wall adjacent to Jedburgh Abbey.

A team of archeologists are now examining the remains before they are removed from the site for more detailed analysis. Initial indications suggest the they're at least 200 years old.

Deirdre Cameron, Senior Casework Officer at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “We are working closely with Scottish Borders Council following this discovery close to Jedburgh Abbey to ensure that this excavation and investigation is handled sensitively and respectfully.”

The Council and Historic Environment Scotland say they are working together to ensure that they are sensitively excavated, properly investigated and then recorded.

Simon Mountford, SBC’s Executive Member for Enhancing the Built Environment and Natural Heritage, said: “Following this discovery, work has been able to continue in other areas of the site, however we are now considering how we can minimise the risk of potentially disturbing more remains as the project progresses."

The work is part of a wider programme to help regenerate and enhance Jedburgh's town centre.