On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon defends new lockdown and quarantine rules as she's accused of not being on top of the pandemic. Also on the programme, Labour's embattled Scottish Leader refuses to quit despite a growing Holyrood revolt, and Richard Leonard warns rebel MSPs they could be ditched by the party. Plus Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie join Peter MacMahon to consider Mr Leonard's fate and the troubles facing the Prime Minister as Westminster gets back to work.